Webb County celebrates 175 years

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - One of the largest counties in Texas is celebrating a major milestone.

Saturday marks 175 years since Webb County was founded.

The county covers cities such as Laredo, Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, Oilton, Mirando, Aguilares and Bruni.

It also houses three school districts which include United, Laredo and Webb Consolidated ISD.

Residents say much has changed in the last decade and more security is needed for such a large county.

Judge Tano Tijerina said the county has seen its fair share of ups and downs but continues moving forward thanks to its residents.

“There’s been a lot of challenges, even from the pandemic that we have here like everywhere else, your immigration, your influx of people, your migrants that have been historically here, the back and forth, unfortunately we had some sad times,” said Judge Tijerina. “We had some good times and some bad times, but more importantly we grow from those bad times, and we make our good times even better.”

Tijerina adds his main goal is to improve the county’s infrastructure, the construction of international bridges four and five and to provide more security to the residents.

