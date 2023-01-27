Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

WWE Smackdown live at the Sames Auto Arena

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Professional wrestling will be making a stop in the Gateway City!

This Friday, the WWE Smackdown is coming to the Sames Auto Arena.

For one night only, fans of WWE will get to see several different wrestlers duke it out on the mat.

Santos Escobar is one of many wrestlers who will be rumbling at the arena this Friday!

Escobar is no stranger to south Texas and the border town of Nuevo Laredo.

He started as a lucha libre wrestler and transitioned into WWE wrestling.

In the days of his youth, Escobar always had a passion for lucha libre and wrestling that he grew from watching his father.

You can catch Escobar along with several other wrestlers at the Sames Auto Arena Friday night!

The show starts at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are on sale as low as $20.

For more information click here.

For more headlines. click here.

