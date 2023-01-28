John Legend shares picture of new baby girl

Shop Local
John Legend shares a picture of his new baby girl.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - We’re getting a look at the newest addition to the Legend family.

Singer John Legend shared a photo on social media of his newborn daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens.

He and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, welcomed their daughter two weeks ago.

Legend captioned his post saying, “Our new love.”

Teigen previously shared a photo of Esti’s face earlier this week.

The star couple shares two other children together, Luna and Miles.

