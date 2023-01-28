Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Pop. Off the Clock Episode 15

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls dive into the latest baby news from Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton (13:39-20:33), the celebrity and influencer invasion in Dubai (20:33-30:44) and the 95th annual Academy Awards nominations (30:44-44:08). Plus, a new season of ‘The Bachelor’ premiered this week, catch their recap (44:08-58:06).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Laredo man in serious condition after falling roughly 40 feet
File photo: Nixon High School
Student detained following lockdown at Nixon High School
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
Student arrested for allegedly making threats towards high school campus
Laredo student arrested after allegedly making threat

Latest News

pop off the clock
Pop. Off the Clock Episode 14
pop off the clock
Pop. Off the Clock Episode 14
pop off the clock
Pop. Off the Clock Episode 13
pop off the clock
Pop. Off the Clock Episode 13