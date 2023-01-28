Pop. Off the Clock Episode 15

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls dive into the latest baby news from Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton (13:39-20:33), the celebrity and influencer invasion in Dubai (20:33-30:44) and the 95th annual Academy Awards nominations (30:44-44:08). Plus, a new season of ‘The Bachelor’ premiered this week, catch their recap (44:08-58:06).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.