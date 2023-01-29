Shop Local
Border Patrol arrests alleged member of Paisa gang

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On January 20th Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested four undocumented migrants at a ranch near Mines Road.

After record checks they found 45-year-old Frederico Ramirez-Villa who is a Mexican citizen and an alleged member of the Paisa gang.

Ramirez-Villa also had several felony convictions including prostitution, illegal entry, and re-entry after deportation.

Ramirez-Villa will remain in Border Patrol Custody pending prosecution for his immigration violation.

