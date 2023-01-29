Border Patrol arrests alleged member of Paisa gang
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On January 20th Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested four undocumented migrants at a ranch near Mines Road.
After record checks they found 45-year-old Frederico Ramirez-Villa who is a Mexican citizen and an alleged member of the Paisa gang.
Ramirez-Villa also had several felony convictions including prostitution, illegal entry, and re-entry after deportation.
Ramirez-Villa will remain in Border Patrol Custody pending prosecution for his immigration violation.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.