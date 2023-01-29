County Judge gives update on Webb County Fairgrounds Construction

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County officials prepare for construction to start at the Webb County Fairgrounds.

A groundbreaking ceremony initially took place at the fairgrounds before the pandemic in 2018.

Now, Webb County Judge, Tano Tijernia, shares that construction is set to begin later this year at the site.

He believes construction could be complete by 2025.

“We’re going to build a beautiful facility out there, obviously, it has been very disappointing for me, and we cut the ribbon about three years ago,” Tijerina, goes on to say, " and when covid hit, and then all the prices that have been going up and everything that has been happening with covid-19, and there’s only so much. I didn’t realize that it was going to be so much of an impact and here we are three years later we’re still trying to make sure that we’re trying to get closer and closer to where the kids can have an incredible fair.”

The multi-million dollar project is being overseen by JHS Architect, Leyendecker Construction, and Gilpin Engineering

