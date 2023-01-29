Shop Local
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and Miles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Texas, Atlanta News First reports.

Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around 6:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

When police arrived, they found Bennett intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and transported to the City Detention Center.

Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs recently celebrated back-to-back national championships.

