Wet Chilly Weather Early/Midweek

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large, much cooler airmass will reach our area before dawn. Moist air will flow above the cold northerly winds, bringing a cold wet combo that will persist through Wednesday. Drier air will arrive from the west by Thursday afternoon with clearing skies and milder temperatures (My forecast board is my forecast, I accidently said low 80′s for next weekend verbally).

Three men arrested for allegedly breaking into Laredo business
