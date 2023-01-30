Shop Local
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A car accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning.

The accident happened on Loop 20 and Highway 59 right in front of a Valero Gas station at around 8 a.m.

First responders were seen rendering aid to those involved.

No word on how many were injured at the moment.

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution in the area.

