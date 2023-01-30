Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A car accident is reported in east Laredo Monday morning.

The accident happened on Loop 20 and Highway 59 right in front of a Valero Gas station at around 8 a.m.

First responders were seen rendering aid to those involved.

No word on how many were injured at the moment.

Motorists are being urged to drive with caution in the area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.