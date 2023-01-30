Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Another vehicle accident is reported on a busy Laredo Highway Monday morning.
The accident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near the 2000 block of San Dario.
Laredo Police and first responders are in the area assisting those involved in the crash.
Motorists on I-35 are being urged to drive with caution.
