Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Another vehicle accident is reported on a busy Laredo Highway Monday morning.

The accident happened on the northbound lane of I-35 near the 2000 block of San Dario.

Laredo Police and first responders are in the area assisting those involved in the crash.

Motorists on I-35 are being urged to drive with caution.

