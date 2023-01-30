Five undocumented immigrants caught with fake passport cards
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Five undocumented immigrants are caught with fake immigration documents.
According to Border Patrol, the individuals were riding a bus attempting to make their way through the I-35 checkpoint on Friday, Jan. 20.
During a routine inspection, agents found that their immigration documents were fraudulent.
All five were taken into custody.
