Laredo City Manager finalists visit for Meet and Greet

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The yearlong search for our city manager might be coming to an end soon.

On Monday, the three finalists for the position will be in the Gateway City to meet with the Citizens of Laredo.

The City of Laredo has been without a permanent city manager for over a year since Robert Eads left the position last January.

On Monday, the City of Laredo is hosting an event were people can meet the three candidates who are in the running to be the future city manager of Laredo.

One of the candidates is Rick Davis. Davis formerly served as city manager of Baytown Texas through this month.

The second candidate is Joseph Neeb. He served as city manager of Roswell, New Mexico and the third is Jane Shang who was city manager of Deltona, Florida from 2015 to 2020.

The public can meet all three candidates at 6 p.m. at the Joe Guerra Public Library.

Also present will be Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino and council members.

They say they want to hear from residents on their opinions on the candidates.

This is just one of several steps the finalists will go through during the hiring process.

On Monday, the candidates took a tour around the city to get to know a little about the area.

