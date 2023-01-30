Laredo Medical Center enhances heart and vascular program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to the CDC, one person dies every 34 seconds in the country from cardiovascular disease.

A Laredo hospital is enhancing its cardiac services in a big way.

On Monday morning, the Laredo Medical Center announced that it was investigating six million dollars for its program.

Hospital leadership was joined by medical staff and members of the heart and vascular team to help kick off the renovation and construction project.

According to the hospital’s CEO, the enhancement will provide a service that many have had to travel out of town for.

“These two new labs actually will give us opportunity to do more in depth procedures and it gives us the opportunity to do electrophysiology that our community has never had and has had to travel,” said Jorge Leal with the Laredo Medical Center. “This just puts back into laredo medical center invested into the community, so you can take care of yourself here at home.”

The center is expected to take six months to complete the project.

