Laredoans invited to meet their future city manager

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The final candidates hoping to become Laredo’s next city manager are making their way to the Gateway City and the public is invited to meet them.

On Monday at 6 p.m., the City of Laredo will host a meet and greet event over at the Joe Guerra Public Library.

City officials say this the perfect opportunity for Laredoans to interact with the candidates and ask them questions.

The three finalists vying for the position are Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb, and Jane Shang.

Mayor Dr. Trevino will be present at the event along with city council members.

On Tuesday, the candidates will be interviewed at Laredo City Hall by council members starting at 10 a.m.

These interviews are also open to the public and will be televised.

