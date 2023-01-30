Laredoans weigh in on what qualities they would like to see in new city manger

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - For the past 10 years, the City of Laredo has had over six permanent city managers while others have filled the role temporarily.

With the constant change in leadership as well as new councilmembers, the public has been very vocal about what they expect from their future city manager.

Many say they just want a leader who cares about the community.

“To know the necessities that we as a community need. Basically, to go out there and see what we as a community are looking for, what changes we need and what changes need to be made,” said Ari Gonzalez.

“I would love for any candidate that becomes successful or is the winner for laredo to think about the community, think about the population, our border and try to do as much as they can as they would do for other cities,” said Cesar Escobedo.

The deputy city manager Rosario Cabello is currently serving as the interim city manager.

