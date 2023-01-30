Rainy days and Mondays

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While we had a mostly warm winter weekend, Monday was a different story.

A cold front brought temperatures down into the 60s and even upper 50s Monday morning along with some light showers.

These chances of rain will continue to increase throughout the evening and we could drop into the upper 30s.

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday and those chances of rain will continue to linger.

On Wednesday we could start the month of February in the mid-40s and see a 70 percent chance of rain.

The cold temperatures won’t last long, we’ll be back in the 60s by Thursday and Friday and by Saturday we’ll hit a high of 70.

Keep in mind we are still in the middle of winter, and the last time we saw that winter freeze was the day after Valentine’s Day.

Only time will tell if we will see another cold front.

