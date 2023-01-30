Shop Local
Teen arrested in connection to Nixon High School threat released on bond

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A teen who allegedly made a threat and caused a ruckus at Nixon High School has been identified.

Oscar Ezequiel Rodela-Rivera,17, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana following a threat that was made on Thursday morning.

LISD confirmed that Rodela-Rivera was not in class the day the threat was made and that no weapons were found on campus.

According to arrest documents, Rodela Rivera was released on bond on Jan. 27.

