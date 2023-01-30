Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teenager is rushed to the hospital after being shot over the weekend.

According to Laredo Police, the shooting happened on Saturday at around 3 a.m. near a home located at the 4400 block of Exodus Drive.

Police responded to a call about a person who was injured but when they arrived, there was not a victim at the scene.

Roughly two and a half hours later, authorities were told that a 17-year-old had arrived at the ER in south Laredo with a gunshot wound to the hip.

On Monday morning he was reportedly in stable condition and the case remains under investigation by the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

