WBCA organizers anticipate big crowd for Jalapeno Festival and Airshow

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the pandemic, the WBCA festivities are set to be back in full force for the entire community to enjoy!

Every year, the WBCA holds several events which include, the Jalapeno Festival, the air show and the carnival.

The festivities normally kick off with the commander’s reception and will end on March 4 with the president’s Cup golf tournament.

Nino Cardenas, the assistant director for the WBCA said this year they are planning some big surprises specifically with the Jalapeno Festival.

“La Costena our title sponsor celebrating over the years, and we are making this the biggest Jalapeno festival we’ve ever done. For the first time in Jalapeno festival, Friday we are going to have three award winning groups that never played there, we’re going to have Gerardo Ortiz, we’re going to have the Randy Rogers Band, and Ramon Ayala, so that’s going to be Fuego Friday we have never had them play at the Jalapeno it’s an incredible lineup”, said Cardenas.

Cardenas said he expects 400,000 people to attend the festival.

The Jalapeno Festival is set to take place on Feb. 17 and 18 at the El Metro Park and Ride.

For more information on ticketing, you can visit the kiosk in Mall Del Norte or click here.

