Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities have launched a forensic anthropology investigation after bones were found outside a home in north Laredo over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday after officers responded to a private property at the 400 block of Northstar Drive Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the owners were building a pool when they discovered the bones.

The Medical Examiner’s Office recovered some bones, and they are being sent for further investigation.

