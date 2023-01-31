City of Laredo to announce new city manager today

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo’s next city manager could be announced by Tuesday evening.

On Monday, the three candidates who are in the running for the city manager position met with the public at the library and on Tuesday morning they met with the council to conduct the formal interviews.

In the next few hours a decision will be made as to who will take the spot.

Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb and Jane Shang each met with City Council for a 90-minute interview.

Interim city manager Rosario Cabello said they are looking for transparency and knowledge from the candidates and most importantly a love for the community.

Cabello says they hope the council will make a decision and select a finalist on Tuesday night as well as finalize the details of the contract.

If they do decide on a candidate, he or she would be hired and announced on Tuesday night.

Some of the topics council asked the candidates about include international trade, airports and economic trade.

No timeline has been set on the decision.

You can watch the interviews below:

