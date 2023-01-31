Shop Local
City of Laredo interviews city manager candidates

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is one step closer to hiring its next city manager.

On Tuesday morning, each of the three candidates will undergo an hour and a half interview with City Council.

One by one, each councilmember and Mayor Dr. Trevino will ask Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb and Jane Shang questions pertaining to the position.

Those begin at 10 a.m. and they are open to the public.

To view those interviews live, you can click here.

