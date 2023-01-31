Cold, Damp Though Midweek

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large polar airmass will be in full control of our weather through Wednesday. Just 3,000′ above the ground, warm southerly winds bearing humid gulf air is bringing the clouds and periods of rain. The large polar airmass will take until Thursday morning to depart to the east. Clearing skies and mild weather will follow Thursday afternoon.

