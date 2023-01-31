Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Cold, Damp Though Midweek

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large polar airmass will be in full control of our weather through Wednesday. Just 3,000′ above the ground, warm southerly winds bearing humid gulf air is bringing the clouds and periods of rain. The large polar airmass will take until Thursday morning to depart to the east. Clearing skies and mild weather will follow Thursday afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
Police investigating human remains found on north Laredo property
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
Accident on I-35
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo

Latest News

Rainy days and Mondays
Rainy days and Mondays
Rainy days and Mondays
Rainy days and Mondays
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Wet Chilly Weather Early/Midweek
Cloudy skies
Cooler