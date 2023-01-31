Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Cold day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s chilly were in the 30s with light rain continuing.

Also take some extra time in your early commute were not only waking up to rain and wet conditions, fog is another concern .

Cloudy skies and light rain will keep us on the chilly side a high of 42 with north winds .

Tonight not much of a change, cold with light rain a low of 38.

Tomorrow the rain doesn’t seem to go away ‚cold with cloudy skies a high of 42 .

By Thursday were going to see more sun, an increase in temperatures and rain chances gone.

Morning’s and night’s are will remain cold , lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Bundle up and don’t forget your umbrella, have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
Police investigating human remains found on north Laredo property
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
Accident on I-35
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

Latest News

Cold day
Cold day
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cold, Damp Though Midweek
Rainy days and Mondays
Rainy days and Mondays
Rainy days and Mondays
Rainy days and Mondays