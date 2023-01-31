LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning it’s chilly were in the 30s with light rain continuing.

Also take some extra time in your early commute were not only waking up to rain and wet conditions, fog is another concern .

Cloudy skies and light rain will keep us on the chilly side a high of 42 with north winds .

Tonight not much of a change, cold with light rain a low of 38.

Tomorrow the rain doesn’t seem to go away ‚cold with cloudy skies a high of 42 .

By Thursday were going to see more sun, an increase in temperatures and rain chances gone.

Morning’s and night’s are will remain cold , lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Bundle up and don’t forget your umbrella, have a great day.

