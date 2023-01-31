The dangers & effects of drinking alcohol while pregnant

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - There is no known safe amount of alcohol use during pregnancy or while trying to get pregnant.

One local non-profit is reminding soon-to-be mothers about the dangers of drinking while expecting a child.

According to SCAN Laredo, alcohol can cause problems for the baby throughout pregnancy, including before a woman knows she is pregnant.

When alcohol is in the mother’s blood, it passes to the baby through the umbilical cord.

The baby’s brain can be affected by exposure to alcohol at any time during its development.

Alcohol use during pregnancy can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and a range of lifelong disabilities known as fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

“There could be many different consequences to their health and when they’re born, they have different physical features that affects them and also learning, behavioral problems in the future. There’s a lot of consequences to the baby’s health,” said Veronica Jimenez.

If you are pregnant or trying to get pregnant and cannot stop drinking, there is help.

You can call: 956-724-3177.

