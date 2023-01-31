Document details arrest of Nixon student’s alleged school threat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - New details have emerged about an incident involving a 17-year-old that caused a lockdown at Nixon High School last week.

According to the arrest document, on Thursday, January 26 around 9:30 in the morning, a student tipped off an officer about a male student possibly carrying a handgun on campus. That’s when officers placed the school on lockdown.

The school then contacted the suspected student’s mother who said her son, Oscar Ezequiel Rodela-Rivera, was home alone. A tactical team made it out to the home with consent from the mother to search the house. The document said that while inside, officers read Rodela-Rivera his Miranda rights and he then told officers about the gun and marijuana. The gun had no serial number, no make, or model. According to the affidavit, there was also a Santa Muerte shrine at the home.

Rodela-Rivera is being charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon by a minor and possession of marijuana. He is currently out on bond. No word from the school district about his current standing.

