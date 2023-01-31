Shop Local
Gov. Abbott assures Texans that power grid is functioning fine

By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (CNN) - Laredo is not the only city in Texas that is experiencing colder than normal temperatures; it’s related to a larger weather system that has more than 40-million Americans under winter weather alerts.

It spans from Texas and Oklahoma as far east as Kentucky and West Virginia.

Video of the Dallas area shows the city covered in snow and ice.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on how the State of Texas is responding to the current weather conditions.

According to Governor Abbott, Texans in northwest and central parts of the state should prepare for freezing temperatures, wind-chills, freezing rain, sleet, and icing conditions to stay until Thursday.

“It’s important to remember that local outages are not a reason to say that there is a problem with the power grid. The power grid is functioning just fine as we speak,” said Governor Abbott.

Abbott added, central, east, and southeast Texas could also be impacted by flash flooding Wednesday as well as Thursday.

