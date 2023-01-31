Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

K-9 detective included in school yearbook photos

K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.
K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.(Camp Hill Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP HILL, Pa. (Gray News) – Talk about the cutest yearbook photo ever!

K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.

The Camp Hill Police Department shared the photo, saying what a great job Gibbs did posing.

According to the scholarship page that pays for Gibbs’ ongoing care, the dog heads to school every day “bringing smiles, compassion and support to all our Camp Hill students.”

“Word has it he’s great at easing test anxiety!” the page reads.

Gibbs is the first ever K-9 facility dog in the Camp Hill School District.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
Police investigating human remains found on north Laredo property
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
Accident on I-35
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Authorities are searching for 3 missing rappers after their canceled Detroit performance....
3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched
Authorities are searching for 3 missing rappers after their canceled Detroit performance....
Authorities search for 3 missing rappers after canceled Detroit performance
Suspects are being sought after police say 10 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by...
Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 10