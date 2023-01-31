Shop Local
Laredo Fire Department shares tips to keep safe on the road
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo has been hit by winter weather and the Laredo Fire Department advises drivers to use caution when they hit the roads.

Fire officials said to pay attention to the wind chill factor not just the temperature on the thermometer. The wind chill factor could contribute to icy roads if temperatures get low enough. Officials with the fire department said drivers should stay off the roads if they get icy. “Make sure that your car is prepared for the winter weather. Make sure your tires are adequately threaded. We also want to make sure that we’re aware of our surroundings, which is always important while driving. Even more important during inclement weather situations like today,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department.

Another tip from officials is to go easy on your breaks. One of the most significant factors that will cause cars to skid is fast and forceful breaks.

