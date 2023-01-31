Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo seeks federal funds to renovate ‘Southern Hotel’ as affordable housing

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The property known as ‘The Southern Hotel’ has belonged to the city of Laredo for a number of years. There have been several studies done to see what the building can be used for. The best fit, city officials said, is affordable housing.

To do so, the Community Development Department requested a loan from the federal government, specifically, the Department of Housing and Urban Development. With those funds, the building can be renovated to create 24 affordable living units.

Tina Martinez, with the local department, explained how people can go about applying for this type of housing. ”Within our Community Development Department, we do have the Municipal Housing Division. Municipal Housing already owns and operates 600 units for the city of Laredo. So, this will be in addition to their inventory. We operate, maintain, and manage all these housing units. If anybody is interested, you can go talk to the Municipal Housing Division. You can start putting yourself on waiting lists for any of the other units, and in the future, we will open. We do not have a waiting list open yet for this one, but we will in the future,” said Martinez.

Due to federal constraints, 13 of those units will have to be reserved for low-income families.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
Police investigating human remains found on north Laredo property
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
Accident on I-35
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

Latest News

Laredo seeks federal funds to renovate ‘Southern Hotel’ as affordable housing
Laredo seeks federal funds to renovate ‘Southern Hotel’ as affordable housing
Document details arrest of Nixon student’s alleged school threat
City of Laredo to select city manager
City of Laredo to select city manager
Ruben's Random Object: Mini Piñata
Ruben's Random Object: Mini Piñata