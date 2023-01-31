Laredoans meet city manager candidates

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo held a meet and greet event at the Joe Guerra Laredo Public Library Monday night to give Laredoans the opportunity to meet the three candidates vying for the city manager position.

Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb and Jane Shang introduced themselves to a packed room at the public library.

Laredoans attended the event with the same purpose in mind; to meet the finalists for the city manager position.

Many of them were prepared with questions and hopes for the next city manager to fulfill.

One of the most talked about qualities was having a city manager that commits to the position.

“He or she staying for more than a couple of years, right. And to finally bring change that can make a difference here in laredo,” said Abraham Rodriguez.

Other residents say they want to see improvements and investment in the local infrastructure.

“There should be some kind of major project to build an overpass over the railroad tracks between downtown and the rest of the city, because it holds up traffic pretty badly,” said Carlos Valle.

Many also asked if Neeb and Davis are committed to holding the position for a long time, if selected.

“I commit to who I am working with,” said Neeb.

“I’d like to see a manager come and stay for a protractive period of time,” said Davis.

Jane Shang acknowledges that Laredo has lost several city managers within the last several years and that it is a problem that should end for Laredo.

“Well I know that has to stop, okay, I know it’s no good for staff,” said Shang.

Before the meet and greet, the candidates toured the city.

On Tuesday, each candidate will undergo an hour and half interview with city council.

Those begin at 10 a.m. and they are open to the public.

