LISD’s Parent & Family Engagement Department holds mental health conference

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While mental health issues among children continues to be a hot topic, one local school district is teaching parents about some of the many ways they can help children going through a hard time.

On Tuesday morning, LISD’s Parent & Family Engagement Department held its Mental Health Awareness Parent Conference titled ‘Building Emotionally Healthy Families’.

Parents got a chance to listen to a presentation organized by keynote speaker Patricia Valenzuela, a human development specialist.

To better assist kids with any type of mental issues they are going through, Valenzuela believes parents need to be more involved and communicate with their kids and school officials.

“So we have to work together, I will say to the principals to the schools that they need the parents to working with them and the other way around as well,” said Valenzuela. “Parents do need the support of the teachers and the administrator needs to let them know what’s going on with their kids inside the school just imagine the amount of hours a kid spends on a school so they have a very good picture of what’s going on with our kids, sometimes it’s a different picture than the one we have at home.”

Valenzuela also goes on to say that parents also need to be aware of what their kids are not saying and when the isolate themselves as well.

For more information on LISD’S Family Engagement Department, call 956-273-1272.

