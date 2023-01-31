Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
Police investigating human remains found on north Laredo property
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
Accident on I-35
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo

Latest News

Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cold, Damp Though Midweek
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast