Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Meteoroid caught on camera in Mirando City

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mirando City, TX (KGNS) - A possible meteor is caught on camera by a KGNS viewer who lives in Mirando City.

On Sunday night at around 8:08 p.m. KGNS News Meteorologist Richard ‘Heatwave’ Berler gazed up the stars to find a meteor streak through our northwestern skies.

A viewer in Mirando City was able to capture the meteor on camera.

According to Heatwave, it lasted for about five seconds before it was burned up and was no longer visible.

If you have any videos or pictures of shooting stars or interstellar phenomenon, you can email us at newsteam@kgns.tv

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
Police investigating human remains found on north Laredo property
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
Teen hospitalized after shooting in south Laredo
Accident on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20 and Highway 59
Accident on I-35
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

Latest News

Meteor caught on camera in Mirando City
Meteor caught on camera in Mirando City
Oscar Ezequiel Rodela-Rivera
Document details arrest of Nixon student’s alleged school threat
LISD’s Parent & Family Engagement Department holds mental health conference
City of Laredo to announce new city manager today