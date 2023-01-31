Meteoroid caught on camera in Mirando City

Mirando City, TX (KGNS) - A possible meteor is caught on camera by a KGNS viewer who lives in Mirando City.

On Sunday night at around 8:08 p.m. KGNS News Meteorologist Richard ‘Heatwave’ Berler gazed up the stars to find a meteor streak through our northwestern skies.

A viewer in Mirando City was able to capture the meteor on camera.

According to Heatwave, it lasted for about five seconds before it was burned up and was no longer visible.

