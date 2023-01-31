Shop Local
Miss Laredo USA and Miss Laredo Teen USA stop by KGNS

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Miss Laredo Pageant was held two weeks ago at La Posada and now the winners of the pageant are on to the next round to represent Laredo.

Miss Laredo USA for 2023 Megan Ochoa and Miss Laredo Teen USA 2023 Priscilla Gonzalez have been competing at the pageants for multiple years and both say the events have helped shape them to who they are today.

Both Megan and Priscilla will be competing for Miss Texas in July in Houston, Texas.

