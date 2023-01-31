Water line break causing road closures on Calton Road
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A water line break is causing some road closures in central Laredo.
According to the Laredo Police Department the water line break was reported at the 400 block of W Calton Road by Planet Fitness.
City crews are working on fixing the issue.
Laredo Police officers blocked off one lane on the right-hand side headed westbound.
They are advising drivers to expect delays.
