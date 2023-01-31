Shop Local
Water line break causing road closures on Calton Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A water line break is causing some road closures in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department the water line break was reported at the 400 block of W Calton Road by Planet Fitness.

City crews are working on fixing the issue.

Laredo Police officers blocked off one lane on the right-hand side headed westbound.

They are advising drivers to expect delays.

