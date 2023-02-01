Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Another cold and wet day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning make sure you bundle up we are in the upper 30s with light rain continuing .

Take some extra time , don’t rush the roads are wet and slipper.

Also, fog could be possible during your early commute until 9am.

It’s going to be a cold day, the cloudy skies and the light rain will maintain highs in the low 40s but it’s really going to feel like were in the 30s.

Tomorrow cold morning in the 40s partly to mostly sunny , cool a high of 60.

Friday and Saturday morning will be colder in the low 40s and upper 30s.

By the weekend will experience a warming trend highs increasing into the mid 70s to low 80s.

Stay warm and have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
Police investigating human remains found on north Laredo property
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
Water line break
Water line break causing road closures on Calton Road
The sheriff's office says cameras showed the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Steven...
Caught on camera: Man repeatedly peeped in woman’s window, authorities say
Oscar Ezequiel Rodela-Rivera
Document details arrest of Nixon student’s alleged school threat

Latest News

Another cold one
Another cold one
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Cold and Wet Through Wednesday, Clearing Thursday
Rain with cloudy skies and possible fog
Cold day
Cold day
Cold day