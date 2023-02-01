Another cold and wet day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning make sure you bundle up we are in the upper 30s with light rain continuing .

Take some extra time , don’t rush the roads are wet and slipper.

Also, fog could be possible during your early commute until 9am.

It’s going to be a cold day, the cloudy skies and the light rain will maintain highs in the low 40s but it’s really going to feel like were in the 30s.

Tomorrow cold morning in the 40s partly to mostly sunny , cool a high of 60.

Friday and Saturday morning will be colder in the low 40s and upper 30s.

By the weekend will experience a warming trend highs increasing into the mid 70s to low 80s.

Stay warm and have a great day.

