Cold and Wet Through Wednesday, Clearing Thursday

By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cold airmass will remain in control of our weather through Wednesday night. Temperatures, while cold, will remain above freezing, and I am not expecting any ice. Icy conditions will occur over much of Texas from around San Antonio and north and westward to Midland and up I-35 to Dallas and beyond. Drier air will filter in, clearing skies late Thursday. A slow warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon.

