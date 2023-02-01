Cold and Wet Through Wednesday, Clearing Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cold airmass will remain in control of our weather through Wednesday night. Temperatures, while cold, will remain above freezing, and I am not expecting any ice. Icy conditions will occur over much of Texas from around San Antonio and north and westward to Midland and up I-35 to Dallas and beyond. Drier air will filter in, clearing skies late Thursday. A slow warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.