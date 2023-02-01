DPS reminds motorists to drive with caution during wintry weather conditions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Driving during the wintry weather conditions can be quite hazardous and scary, especially when it’s icy or wet.

While there have been no reports of frost or sleet in Laredo, the Texas Department of Public Safety is urging drivers to be cautious on the roadways.

According to Staff Sergeant Guadalupe Casarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety, one of the main reasons that accidents happen is because people are speeding during a time when they should be driving at reduced speeds.

“Crashes happen because people are driving too fast, people are either driving too fast or they are not focused 100 percent on their vehicle, they are either messing with the radio, or they are texting and driving or, they are simply not paying attention, so yes we do see a more occurrence of crashes in these type of weather conditions,” said Sgt. Casarez.

Casarez also adds that it’s important to make sure your vehicle is working properly before you take it for a drive.

He recommends checking the tire pressure, the break lights and fog lights.

