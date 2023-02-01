Family of man killed in drunk driving accident asking for justice

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A family of a young man who was killed in a car accident is demanding justice.

It’s been over two months since Hector Manuel Cazarez was killed in a car crash.

The accident happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 19 when Hector Manuel Cazarez, age 23 died on scene after colliding with a truck on I-35.

Authorities arrested Rafael Uriel Cardenas, 28 and charged him with DUI and reckless driving.

Now, Hector’s family said they are still waiting for justice for their loved one.

The family said that the investigator who is working on the case told them that Rafael Cardenas has been deported to Mexico.

After the accident, Cardenas had been taken to the Webb County Jail and was waiting for blood work in regards to his levels of intoxication; however, the family was told he was released shortly after.

According to the family, authorities have notified them that Customs and Border Protection has deported Cardenas to Mexico and police have not been able to serve him his arrest warrant.

Coming up in our later newscast, we have more on what the family is asking from authorities.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.