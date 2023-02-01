Free mass weddings happening on Valentine’s Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Municipal Judge Rosie Cuellar from Rio Bravo, Texas will host mass weddings for free.

The event will happen at the 600 block of north Bartlett Avenue on Tuesday, February 14. There will be two ceremonies: one in English and the other in Spanish. The English version will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. while the Spanish version will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Amanda Aguero, city commissioner of Rio Bravo, said everyone is welcome to sign up starting Friday, February 10. However, there is one thing that you have to keep in mind before you say “I do!” “The only requirement is for you to get a marriage license. After that, there is no cost. Judge Cuellar is going to host the event and we are going to help her. We’re glad that she is going to be a part of it and we are excited. It’s for people 18 and over,” said Aguero.

You can head here for information on how to obtain a marriage license.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.