Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Free mass weddings happening on Valentine’s Day

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Municipal Judge Rosie Cuellar from Rio Bravo, Texas will host mass weddings for free.

The event will happen at the 600 block of north Bartlett Avenue on Tuesday, February 14. There will be two ceremonies: one in English and the other in Spanish. The English version will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. while the Spanish version will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Amanda Aguero, city commissioner of Rio Bravo, said everyone is welcome to sign up starting Friday, February 10. However, there is one thing that you have to keep in mind before you say “I do!” “The only requirement is for you to get a marriage license. After that, there is no cost. Judge Cuellar is going to host the event and we are going to help her. We’re glad that she is going to be a part of it and we are excited. It’s for people 18 and over,” said Aguero.

You can head here for information on how to obtain a marriage license.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20
Jesus Guadalupe Covarrubias Zapata
Man wanted for murder on Del Mar captured in Mexico City
Police investigating human remains found on north Laredo property
Webb County Medical Examiner helps police investigate bones found on private property
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Judge rules Ricardo Rangel the winner of District Two race
Joseph Neeb
City of Laredo names Joseph Neeb as city manager

Latest News

Free mass weddings happening on Valentine’s Day
Free mass weddings happening on Valentine’s Day
Rio Bravo teacher saves student from choking
Rio Bravo teacher saves student from choking
Joseph Neeb
Laredo mayor speaks on the city manager selection process
Laredo mayor speaks on the city manager selection process