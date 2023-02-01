Judge rules Ricardo Rangel the winner of District Two race

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s official, Ricardo ‘Richie’ Rangel is the winner of the District 2 city council race.

After two days of contentious testimony from several witnesses called to explain why they voted in district two after evidence showed they did not live in that district; visiting Judge Susan Reed ruled their vote illegal and subtracted them from the Daisy Campos-Rodriguez’ vote count total.

Last week, Judge Reed ruled that election night results would be the official results used in the election.

Those results showing Campos-Rodriguez beat Rangel by six votes.

However, during the two-day trial, attorneys for Rangel were able to prove a total of 11 votes were cast illegally.

The majority of the votes came from family members of Campos-Rodriguez or her husband, the former councilman for district two Vidal Rodriguez.

The judge agreed and threw out 11 votes, subsequently naming Rangel the winner of District 2.

Campos-Rodriguez is planning to file an appeal of the ruling.

