Laredo City Council selects new city manager

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After a long executive session City Council has decided who they want to hire as Laredo’s next City Manager.

The council chose Joseph Neeb for the position.

Council is expected to have a meeting on a later date to negotiate contracts and finalize the hiring process.

The start date of the position has not been determined which will also be decided in said council meeting.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.