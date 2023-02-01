Shop Local
Laredo City Council selects new city manager

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After a long executive session City Council has decided who they want to hire as Laredo’s next City Manager.

The council chose Joseph Neeb for the position.

Council is expected to have a meeting on a later date to negotiate contracts and finalize the hiring process.

The start date of the position has not been determined which will also be decided in said council meeting.

