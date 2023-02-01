Laredo mayor speaks on the city manager selection process

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said the selection process for the new city manager was a success, stating that he liked having the public involved in the decision-making.

On Tuesday, January 31, city council interviewed the three finalists for the city manager position in a special city council meeting. After a long day, city council selected Joseph Neeb to move into contract negotiations for the city manager position.

Mayor Trevino said the one-on-one conversations between the candidates and the public were beneficial so that residents could give input to their respective councilmembers -- precious information, he says, in order to make a final decision. ”We have to continue doing open government. I think it’s very functional. It’s satisfying to the public and it’s also beneficial for us,” said Mayor Trevino. He added that besides the candidates’ education, qualifications, and training, city council also looked at each candidate’s personal qualities.

While the majority of the council voted for neeb, there were two council members who chose not to vote. The contract between the city and Neeb will be brought back to city council for approval once negotiations are completed.

