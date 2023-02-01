Shop Local
Man injured in early morning rollover on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A young man is hospitalized after being involved in an accident on Loop 20 Wednesday morning.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Feb. 1 at around 1:49 a.m.

Fire crews responded to the 5200 block of Bob Bullock for a rollover accident.

Paramedics arrived and found that a single vehicle rolled over and crashed into the fence of the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

Crews were able to remove a 20-year-old man from the vehicle and transport him to LMC.

He was listed in serious condition.

