Ozzy Osbourne to stop touring due to health

(CNN) - It looks like Ozzy Osbourne is getting off the crazy train.

On Wednesday, the rocker announced he’s quitting touring and canceling all upcoming shows due to his declining health.

The 74-year-old said in a statement on Instagram, though his voice is fine, his body is weak and quote “Not physically capable.”

The Grammy award winner has had a series of health setbacks in recent years including a spine injury from an accident and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

His post said ticket refunds will be made available.

Meanwhile, Osbourne said his team is working on ways for him to be able to perform without having to travel.

