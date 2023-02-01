Shop Local
Pet of the Week: Monkey

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a home for Monkey.

Now Monkey is no monkey at all, in fact he is a very loveable cat, he loves to be held and is very playful.

He got the name Monkey because he loves to jump around and play.

If you would like to adopt Monkey, you could call the Laredo Animal Care Services at (956) 625-1860.

If Monkey isn’t the pet for you but you are looking for a new furry friend, the shelter will have an event called ‘My Furry Valentine’

The adoption event will take place on Feb. 11 at 5202 Maher Avenue from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Representatives from LACS will have cats and dogs that are up for adoption.

