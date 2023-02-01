Rio Bravo teacher saves student from choking

RIO BRAVO, TX. (KGNS) - A Juarez Lincoln Elementary School Teacher and a student are honored for their heroic efforts that helped save the life of fourth grader Caylee Gualito.

Back in January, Caylee was enjoying a snack in her classroom when in the blink of an eye, she started choking and gasping for air.

Ms. Karina Ramos sprang into action and put her previous nursing knowledge to good use.

Ramos used the Heimlich Maneuver on Caylee and after many attempts, the piece of food came out of her throat.

According to Ramos, it was a shocking experience for everyone inside the classroom but in the end she managed to save a life.

Ms. Ramos did not do it alone, while she was helping Caylee, Delilah Pruneda another student of Ramos helped by calling other school staff members to alarm them about the emergency.

UISD officials say this incident is reminder of how important life-saving techniques are.

“Children are talking and laughing, so any little piece of food, whether it’s a fruit or something else can get stuck in your esophagus,” said UISD Services Director Irene Rosales. So, you have to be careful, you have to finish and swallow what you eat before you start talking and start laughing and carry on.”

On Wednesday morning, Ms. Ramos and Delilah were recognized as heroes by United I.S.D. and Rio Bravo’s law enforcement but Caylee said she will always be forever grateful for them after saving her life.

