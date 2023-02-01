Texas sheriff’s deputy hit by 18-wheeler on icy road

AUSTIN, TX (KXAN) - A sheriff’s deputy in central Texas was taken to the hospital following an icy wreck near Austin.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Deputy was assisting the driver of an 18-wheeler, which had gone off the road when another 18-wheeler slid on the icy road, hitting and pinning the deputy under a tire, according to officials.

First responders were eventually able to remove the deputy from the crash.

He has since undergone surgery and is expected to survive.

The name of the injured deputy was not released.

