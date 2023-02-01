Shop Local
UISD reports spike in Covid and flu cases

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - United ISD is reporting a high number of covid cases at its campuses.

The district’s head service director contributes the spike to parents or staff members testing at home and not reporting the results to the district.

According to Irene Rosales with UISD, it’s not only covid cases, but they also saw a spike in other respiratory related illness last semester, but they are seeing another surge happening this semester.

“In the fall we saw influenza a, now we are seeing influenza b, we are seeing the gastro, the vomiting, diarrhea, the fever,” said Rosales. “What is happening is the parents are giving something like Tylenol, Motrin to the children so they can send them to school. But four hours later, we find out the children is given something to reduce the fever. And they were sick all along and they contaminated the other children.”

The district said remote learning is available for certain students if they are sick.

District officials are asking parents to take their children to the doctor before sending them to school.

